Ibrahim Shekarau, ex-Kano governor, has reacted to the demand of southern governors regarding the power shift

Shekarau said the next president should come from the southern region but warned that they should stop using force

The APC chieftain noted that the ruling party should zone its presidential ticket to a credible and trustworthy candidate from the south in 2023

Kano, Kano - The former governor of Kano state, Ibrahim Shekarau, has warned the 17 southern governors to stop issuing threats to get the 2023 presidential slot.

The Punch reports that Shekarau, who represents Kano Central district at the Senate, made this disclosure on Monday, October 4.

Legit.ng gathered that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said that if President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor comes from the southern region of the country, it would give “a sense of belonging” to every Nigerian.

Ibrahim Shekarau, ex-Kano governor described the southern governors demand as a pure party affair. Photo credit: Governor Adegboyega Oyetola

He also noted that the APC should zone its presidential ticket to a capable and credible candidate in the South in the next election which is about 18 months from now, a report by Channels TV also indicate.

Shekarau said:

“As far as the party I belong is concerned, the APC, my proposal is that now that President Buhari is from the northern part of the country and (after) he has done his eight years, let beam the searchlight to the southern part of Nigeria, not because we don’t have competent people in the north…that does not mean you are throwing away the issue of competence, credibility and so on."

The two-term governor and former Minister of Education, however, knocked the Southern Governors for “ganging up” to demand presidency in 2023.

“My point of disagreement with the gang up groups like the Southern Governors is coming to gang up to say it must be our time, this is wrong, it is purely (a) party issue and the political parties should go into the boardrooms and sort this issue out themselves.”

