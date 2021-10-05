Some of BBNaija Liquorose's fans recently came out to celebrate their favourite ex-housemate in a beautiful way

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star was spotted showing off her dancing skills before a number of people who were recording her

Expressing how happy they were to see her, Liquorose's fans also brought out money from their bags to spray her

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye finalists have started meeting with their fans in Nigeria. Liqourose is the latest person to be shown love by her fans.

A video trending online revealed that the reality TV star has met with some of her followers. In the video, a beautiful Liquorose dancing to singer Ayra Starr's popular song.

BBNaija: Liquorose dances for some of her fans. Photos: @jackiebent_official

Source: Instagram

Liquorose meets some of her fans

The Shina Ya Eye star was standing in between two money cakes taller than her as some of her excited fans stood in front of her.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Dressed in a white outfit, the popular dancer showed off her dancing skills while her fans hailed her. Some of them even stepped forward to spray their favourite BBNaija star some money.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Liquorose's video

zammiee_:

"Wait is it 2 money cakes or it's my eyes."

evrything_thrifts:

"Na her Twitter fans alone be this oooo. Omo the internet is not ready yet."

sbusile__highness:

"They are even taller than her."

symply_rohsi:

"E choke oo."

mosignatureaccessories:

"She deserves it."

__adesuwa_:

"No body badda than."

_leezglam_:

"We are nobody’s mate ooo."

chimax_josephine:

"E chookaaaaa."

bigb_ro9ja:

"She's loved worldwide more billions of gift coming soon. she go chop gift tire."

Liquorose's fans set up a GoFundMe page for her

Fans of Liquorose were optimistic that their votes would crown their favourite as Big Brother Naija season six winner, but Whitemoney won by a wide margin with Liquorose behind him.

Some of her fans, however, decided to find a way to get her the N90m grand prize. A link to a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising the N90m was then shared online.

Quite a number of people thought that the call for funds was unnecessary seeing as the dancer was not disqualified and did well for herself in the house.

Source: Legit.ng News