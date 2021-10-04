The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye edition came to an end on October 3 with Whitemoney emerging the ultimate winner

Popular dancer Liquorose was the first runner up and even though she did not win, she already gathered N20m via tasks in the house

Liquorose's fans decided to set up a GoFundMe account for her and the gesture did not go down well with a lot of people

Fans of Liquorose were optimistic that their votes would crown their favourite as Big Brother Naija season six winner, but Whitemoney won.

Whitemoney won by a wide margin with Liquorose behind him and some of her fans decided to find a way to get her the N90m grand prize.

Liquorose fans source for donations to reach N90m. Photo credit: @liquorose/@mediaroomhub

Source: Instagram

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the link to a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising the N90m was shared.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react

Quite a number of people thought that the call for funds was unnecessary seeing as the dancer was not disqualified and did well for herself in the house.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

joannes_blog:

"Be contented with what you have! Haba! This handler sef."

stephanieobienu:

"She won 20 million in tasks, why GoFundMe again?"

doro_official._:

"But she won a lot of money. What’s this greed for again? Abeg no money in this country please, enough of this sentiment!"

akunweobu_chinenye:

"This is an insult to liqourose."

childrenz_planet:

"But Rose made a lot of money already. Why this?"

amal_mommy:

"Yay, she deserves even more."

simply_exclusive2:

"@liquorose, a candid advice, kindly end the gofundme and let the natural cause have its way. You are marketable and would do well even in the nearest future, but this is the wrongest first step to take."

Emmanuel's dad talks about his relationship with Liquorose

Emmanuel and Liquorose made a lot of fans happy when their love ship sailed and it is heartwarming to see that even parents approve of the ship.

In a video that made rounds on social media, Emmanuel's dad commended Liquorose and her support for his son when he was up for eviction.

He continued by saying that it reminded him of when he met his wife as the degree of respect and intimacy they have for each other bloomed.

Source: Legit