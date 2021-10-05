Lagos state government has demanded a new revenue sharing formula while canvassing for a special status designation

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday, October 4, asked for one per cent of share in the country's revenue allocation formula

The southwest governor insists that the time for a review of the subsisting revenue sharing formula was long overdue

Lagos - A report by The Punch indicates that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state demanded one per cent share in the country's revenue allocation formula.

Sanwo-Olu made the request on Monday, October 4, during a two-day South-West zonal public hearing on review of revenue allocation formula in Lagos state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has demanded for 1% of federal revenue allocation formula.

Source: UGC

While canvassing for a special status designation for Lagos State, the governor maintained that the state’s unique features and its prosperity bear on development in the southwest, Nigerian Tribune added.

He proposed that the revenue sharing formula should be 34% for federal government including 1% for FCT-Abuja, 42% for state governments, 23% for local governments and 1% for Lagos (special status) as against the current revenue allocation formula.

He said:

“The call for a special status for Lagos is not a selfish proposition; it is in the best interest of the country and all Nigerians, for Lagos which accounts for about 20 per cent of the national Gross Domestic Product and about 10 per cent of the nation’s population to continue to prosper.”

