Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has not finished basking in his fortune and a scandal is already brewing

A young lady has got people talking after she took to social media to disclose that she is expecting Whitemoney's baby

Nigerians however did not believe the young lady as most people are of the opinion that she is simply chasing clout and following the money

Big Brother Naija season 6 ended with Whitemoney emerging as the winner to the joy of his fans and popular dancer, Liquorose emerging second.

Whitemoney was wise enough not to get entangled or into a "situationship" with anyone in the house.

A young lady has however in a video that made rounds on social media, claimed that Whitemoney got her pregnant before he went for the BBNaija show.

The lady also claimed that the Shine Ya Eye winner urged her to keep the baby.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Below are some of the comments gathered from the post below:

akeekue:

"E too early na. Allow the money to cool first."

vickieplsce:

"Smh na three months bele Don big like this?"

ifu_ileka:

"Clout chaser abeg go and sit down, It’s not even funny."

idnaughtwu:

"Clout chasing don start."

elgeneraledickson:

"una mumu don start, where were you yesterday?"

chisexy15:

"I think this lady is just seeking for attention. She wants whitemoney to give her some money. If what she's saying Is true, then she's being dramatic because the man hasn't denied her or ignored her and she came online."

rexokennels:

"Hope she know say she can go to prison for defamation of character?"

Queen flirts with Whitemoney during prize presentation

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate Queen was excited about Whitemoney's win and she flaunted him.

Queen was spotted with Whitemoney during the winner's prize presentation as they both posed beside the brand new Innoson SUV he won.

It should be recalled that Queen publicly declared that she would love to go into a relationship with Whitemoney.

Whitemoney turned down her advances to focus on the game which he eventually won.

