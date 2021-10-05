BBNaija season 6 housemate, Queen is genuinely happy for the winner Whitemoney, she was all over him during the prize presentation

Queen has been rooting for Whitemoney throughout the show and has publicly declared that she would love to date him

Nigerians have reacted to their loved up photos together during the prize presentation and are suggesting they could start a relationship

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Queen is excited about Whitemoney's win and she is flaunting him.

Fans want Whitemoney and queen to start a relationship. Credit: @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

Queen was flanked with Whitemoney during the winner's prize presentation, she snapped with him in the brand new Innoson SUV he won.

Queen and Whitemoney snapped happy-looking photos with the SUV and fans can't get over them.

It will be recalled that, Queen has publicly declared that she would love to go into a relationship with Whitemoney.

Whitemoney turned down her advances to focus on the game which he eventually won.

It seems it's time for their relationship to commence and fans can't get over them.

See their photos at the presentation below:

Fans reaction:

A couple of fans have reacted to the Whitemoney and Queen's loved-up photos during the prize presentation and they are suggesting they should start a relationship outside the BBNaija house.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments read below:

Bearburruss:

"Na only Queen, Niyi & Princess truly happy for White Money win …"

Chiomaing:

"We have already married her for Whitemoney, we are just waiting for him to realise it."

Omisoreshina:

"Abeg Queen should not force herself on WM......with 90milli WM have to zuzu around the world."

Sandridge_lag:

"No ..that white money isnt into her like that o ..I like them together tho."

Isimmiri_nwene:

"I do not know what tomorrow will bring, but I love them together. If this ship sail, am a happy person."

Cherishtina1:

"Friendship yes, relationship no. White like her but not for relationship."

Jhoystin:

"I watched the show and mehn so many of them hate this guy oh. Only Queen, and Niyi are genuinely happy for him. Angel ehn. I almost called her Angel of darkness. See that gossip she had with Pere about WM when they left the white room? Babe still carries that bitterness. Abeg show is over oh. They should all move on. I wish them the best."

Isiekwemarian:

"No we ain’t shipping."

Source: Legit