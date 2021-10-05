A United States lady has melted the hearts of many people as she gave away her kidney to a man she had no prior relationship with

The lady identified as Laura Lawrence stated that the process involved in donating her kidney took five months

Laura while penning a touching message on her social media page shared a photo with the beneficiary

An American lady has donated her kidney to a total stranger in a rare show of kindness.

The lady Laura Lawrence revealed on her LinkedIn page that she had always known she would do the kidney donation someday.

The lady donated her kidney to the stranger Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Laura Lawrence

Laura stated that she finally completed the kidney donation process that took about five months.

In a new post, the lady shared a photo she had with the beneficiary stressing that the man doesn't realize he is a gift to her.

He hugged her in appreciation

Explaining how they met finally met for the first time, Laura said the man hugged her and expressed gratitude for the gift.

"He threw his arms around me and thanked me for my gift. He doesn't know, he is a gift to me.

"Now we will recover and lead our lives, forever changed but only for the better."

People praise Laura for her kindness

Sherry Falcon said:

God bless both of you and keep you both healthy and safe always Thank you Laura for reminding me of what it truly means to give unselfishly, to know we have the ability to give someone back their life by giving a bit of ours. Thank you for your kindness.

Catherine Marcangelo wrote:

Congratulations!! I received my new kidney 4 years ago from my son . It's such a humbling experience!! How lucky are we to have these hero's in our lives . Wishing you the best

Marla C. Bachus

Being a donor is wonderful gift ! The body functions fine with just one kidney. I donated a kidney over 20 years ago and have never had any problems. I will be praying for you and Jamal’s healing! This is what we are here to do, help one another ♥️♥️❤️♥️

Tonya Skurzynski

Thanks for sharing. My husband donated his kidney to his daughter and said it was the best feeling ever that if he could he would do it again. He said he would absolutely do it for a stranger. You and my husband are amazing human beings.

Kind man donates kidney to his wife

