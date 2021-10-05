Fine Where? Reactions As BBNaija’s Laycon Lists 5 Reasons Why Ladies Love Him
- Big Brother Naija star, Laycon sparked reactions on social media after he shared a TikTok video where he highlighted reasons he is a ladies man
- The rapper who won the reality show last year listed good looks, money and the fact that he has sense as the qualities that draw ladies to him
- While some people agreed with Laycon's list, others pointed out the fact that good looking or fine should not have been on the list
Big Brother Naija Lockdown winner, Laycon is no doubt a favourite on and off social media, and he recently gave reasons why his female fans love him.
Just like many others, the rapper jumped on TikTok to make a video with one of his songs playing in the background.
The video had five captions with each giving a reason he is a ladies man. First on the list is the fact that he can sing and rap, followed by being a handsome man, a good head on his shoulder, money and his 'masculinity'.
"YES!!!, I’m that Guy."
Reactions
While fans of the rapper agreed with his highlights, others ruled out the fact that he is good looking.
Read some of the comments gathered below:
queenbee_hairempire:
"Our president!!"
sirius__ex:
"You're exceptional, super talented, blessed, loved. You're everything and more. Yes my Love."
thejerneyfeels_:
"He said he’s a fine boy?"
ellabrizzy_:
"Fine boy where?"
daluxurybagsamah:
"For the girls that like him though."
birthed_right:
"And this one said he does not brag, no be only fine it's fine art."
kiki__famous:
"Anything you say I believe."
