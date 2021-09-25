Fans of Big Brother Naija ex-housemates, Laycon and Erica fought dirty when their faves were not on good terms

The pair have since made up, and a recent video that made rounds on social media confirms that all is great between them

Different relations have followed the video on social media with most people noting that their fans were fighting for nothing

Big Brother Naija 2020 winner, Laycon and ex-colleague, Erica started as good friends in the house, but the relationship went sour at some point.

The reality stars have since made up and a recent video that made rounds on social media is proof that they have resumed their friendship and it is thriving.

Laycon and Erica dance as they have fun on the floor Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

In the video, Laycon and Erica were at a party and they faced each other as they danced like two good friends would.

Watch the video below:

The video is not the first one that has surfaced since both parties called a truce, settled their differences, and went back to being friends.

Nigerians react

A lot of comments sighted on the post pointed towards the fact that sometimes, fans escalate situations and at the end of the day, their faves become friends.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

monardeluxestore:

"Some people will still have something negative to say."

adebaby16____:

"E choke abi e no choke? Laycon & Erica 10-0 Fans."

teedeeswag:

"Things we love to see."

nolly_sweet:

"Their fans in the mud,lazy youths won't be happy with this video."

hair_by_ijefine:

"Even those celebrities that put mouth for their quarrel, hope una get sense now?"

greaterheightprint:

"You see life? No follow anyone fight for another ooo una no go hear."

kambeaut.y:

"Fans In the mud."

Erica declares herself wife of a billionaire

Reality TV star Erica Nlewedim is a beautiful woman. She knows it and shows it off to her two million fans on Instagram.

The ex-BBNaija housemate got her fans gushing over her on social media after she shared dazzling photos.

In the caption that accompanied the photo, Erica stated that she is a billionaire and the wife of a billionaire.

