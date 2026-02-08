Competition for customers has helped reduce petrol prices at the private depot, giving marketers more options

In Lagos, depots are selling below N800 per litre, creating hope of lower petrol prices at filling stations soon

Similarly, the price for diesel at depots has reduced in Warri, Port Harcourt and Calabar

Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market offers hope to Nigerians as private depot owners across the country slashed petrol prices last week, intensifying competition with major suppliers, including Dangote Refinery.

The price cuts follow recent adjustments in petrol pump prices at filling stations.

New petrol prices at depots

In Lagos, several depots priced petrol below N800 per litre to compete with Dangote Refinery partners. Aiteo lowered PMS from N796 to N797 per litre, Wosbab and Shellplux reduced prices from N800 to N798, slightly below Dangote’s rate of N799.

Diesel, or Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also softened as clearer signals on import licence approvals reduced fears of shortages. Ibeto and Aiteo cut diesel from N917 to N907 per litre, while African Terminal reduced prices from N919 to N909.

In Warri, PMS prices showed mixed movement. Depots such as Nepal reduced petrol from N820 to N816, while Rainoil and Matrix raised prices from N821 to N840 and N830 to N843, respectively, due to limited access to fuel.

Diesel prices remained largely stable, with minor increases at selective depots reflecting controlled supply.

Port Harcourt saw PMS prices move between N829 and N853, with some depots lowering rates from N835 to N829 to attract buyers, while others increased from N835 to N853 due to controlled availability.

Diesel remained largely unavailable across the corridor.

In Calabar, PMS prices softened; most depots lowered prices from N833–N837 to N816, although limited supply supported the market against sharper declines, reports Petroluemprice.ng.

The nationwide petrol price reductions signal a decentralisation of fuel supply, with private depot owners increasingly influencing market dynamics.

Analysts expect PMS and AGO prices to remain sensitive to further price reviews.

With competition intensifying, depot pricing in the coming week is expected to favour consumers while encouraging marketers to optimise distribution strategies.

