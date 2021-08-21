Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state is focused on completing all his projects before he exits office in 2023

The governor has asked the people of the state to deviate from piling pressure on him over his successor in 2023

According to Governor Emmanuel, there is still a lot of time for him to deliver his promises to the people of the state

Uyo - Akwa Ibom governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has vowed to complete all ongoing projects in the state before he leaves power in 2023.

The governor made the promise on Friday, August 20 while speaking as a special guest of honour at a breakfast meeting with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Akwa Ibom state chapter.

Governor Emmanuel is focused on completing his tenure before talks of 2023 creep in. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

He also used the opportunity to call on Christian leaders to support his administration in fervent prayers to achieve his vision as encapsulated in the 8 point agenda to the Akwa Ibom people.

Governor Emmanuel further emphasized the need to play down on the pressure for a successor, saying the person who will replace him in office will be chosen by God.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He called on Christians in the state to take an active role in leadership and governance where they can contribute to the growth of the society and advised pastors in their various churches to create the consciousness of the emergence of the third wave of COVID-19 to their members.

He urged Christian leaders to create awareness and sensitization about the Voters’ Registration Exercise, maintaining that Christians ought to take advantage of the exercise including registration of National Identification Number in order to put the state ahead in data collection.

He added:

“It is only in Akwa Ibom state that you hear of the call for a successor, in Abia, Cross River or Rivers state I have not heard. Why is it only in Akwa Ibom day and night governor successor, successor they should leave me alone.

“The vote that you gave us let us give the dividends of democracy, let us even account for it. We cannot be a country where we think only of election and not the next generation.’’

Recall that a group in Akwa Ibom, Ibom Democratic Forum, recently alleged that there is a secret plot to launch well-coordinated attacks on Governor Emmanuel and his administration.

According to the group, the attack is being hatched by some inside members of the Emmanuel-led administration and a few politicians eyeing elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

The group said they are in possession of credible intelligence that some high-ranking members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state in alliance with some desperate politicians have perfected plans to start a massive media campaign against the governor.

Meanwhile, a socio-political group, Onna Unity Forum has flayed the senior special assistant to the president on Niger Delta affairs, Senator Ita Solomon Enang over his recent comments concerning Governor Emmanuel.

Legit.ng gathered that the presidential aide had made statements concerning the location of the recently approved Federal University of Technology for the state.

The group while reacting to comments credited to the presidential aide at a press conference against the person and office of the governor said such comments were capable of eroding the peace in the state.

Source: Legit.ng