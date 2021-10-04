David Lyon seems to have irked the members and leaders of the South-South Emerging Leaders Forum (SELF)

According to the group, the former governorship candidate of the APC in Bayelsa state has been being selfish

The south-south group also accused Lyon of anti-party activities and planning to harm some APC chieftains

FCT, Abuja - The South-South Emerging Leaders Forum (SELF) has called on the Department of State Security Services (DSS) and the Inspector General of Police to hold the former governorship candidate of the APC in Bayelsa state, David Lyon, responsible in case of an attack on the deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Hon. Yekini Nabena and some other notable party leaders.

The group also described Lyon as an 'ingrate' to Bayelsans and the party that produced him in the last governorship election.

Lyon (left) has been accused of anti-party activities. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

According to the group, since Lyon lost the last Bayelsa governorship election at the Supreme Court, he (Lyon) has picked up fight against all the party leaders in the state that mobilised support for him and has refused to say thank you to the people who risked their lives to vote for him.

In a statement released Monday in Abuja by its coordinator, Barrister Benjamin Kolowei, and sent to Legit.ng, the group accused David Lyon of:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Destroying the APC and its leaders in Bayelsa state with his attitude for selfish interest.”

According to SELF, David Lyon was nobody politically before the last governorship election in Bayelsa, noting that his political elevation is a credit that should be given to the APC leaders in the state.

Part of the statement read:

“We are using this medium to notify the DSS and the Inspector General of Police on the need to keep eye on the forthcoming Bayelsa APC state congress and to hold David Lyon responsible in case of any attack on any leader of the party in the state, especially the deputy national publicity secretary, Hon. Yekini Nabena.

“Bayelsa APC and its leaders have been generous to David Lyon through various opportunities given to him. For example, apart from flying the ticket of the party at the last governorship election, Lyon was also given the opportunity to fly the senatorial ticket and the House of Representatives ticket of the party. What else does he (Lyon) want?

“It is on record that this same person who has been severely favoured by the APC and its leaders in the state did an anti-party activity against his own party during the last senatorial bye-election where PDP won in Bayelsa.

“We, therefore, called on Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee of the APC to call David Lyon and his supporters to order and stop fanning the ember of disunity in Bayelsa state APC family.”

Nabena speaks on alleged defection of Ex-President Jonathan to APC

Meanwhile, Nabena has debunked the rumour that former President Goodluck Jonathan has joined the ruling party.

Nabena said the ex-leader had not dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and joined the APC.

The APC chieftain who hails from the same Bayelsa state with Jonathan reiterated that there was no iota of truth in the speculations.

Source: Legit