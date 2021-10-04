Popular Nigerian comedian, Cute Abiola has joined the list of celebrity homeowners after he announced the acquisition of a multi-million naira home

The Instagram sensation shared the news on his Instagram story with a Muslim cleric gracing the lowkey housewarming ceremony

His colleagues and fans have congratulated him and the new achievement even though he tried to conceal it

Comedian Cute Abiola is the latest celebrity to acquire a new home and he is trying to keep the big achievement a secret.

Comedian Cute Abiola acquires new mansion. Credit: @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

An excited Cute Abiola posted a video of the lowkey housewarming rites with a young Muslim cleric on his Instagram story.

He further shared stories of fellow comedians who congratulated him on his latest achievements and one of them, Sirbalo Comedy threatened to put the news on every major news platform because Abiola was trying to conceal it.

See the post below:

Fans reaction:

A couple of Cute Abiola's fans have reacted to the good news with many suggesting they will venture into the comedy industry because of the amount of money involved in it.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions, read below:

Taerich_photography:

"I'm starting comedy tomorrow...if you go like dey my crew gather here abeg."

Juwilz_williamc:

"Congratulations boss wey want make others chop! One of the realest."

Sewue.se:

"Omo. Comedy is really the new way."

Kinky022:

"Who go join me dey do skits there’s money online ooo."

Itsayanfe23:

"Congratulations to him ..... God will not forget me too."

Da_youngest_prince12:

"Una Dey buy the house or una dey rent am."

Motishine:

"The guy Dey try kudos to him."

Lu.lovesyou_:

"There’s money In this comedy thing o."

Abolaji301:

"Omo shey I no go start skit like this."

