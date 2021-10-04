Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke, remains a top fashionista for many of her fans as some even go as far as recreating some of her popular looks.

Mixed reactions have trailed the recreation. Photo credit: @official_mercyeke, @lizzyevershine

Source: Instagram

Just recently, a talented fashion designer, Lizzy Fashion, created a replica of one of Mercy's looks: a white and gold two-piece outfit.

While Mercy's outfit which was designed by Somo by Somo, was hemmed with applique, the lady used sequins for hers, thereby achieving a sparkly gold look.

Check out the photos below:

Reactions

While the designer may have done her best to replicate the design, it appears not so many people were impressed by her version.

When asked to rate the look on a scale of 1 to 10 with 1 being the lowest & 10 being the highest, here is what some internet users had to say:

official_sandylopez:

"I will be sincere..3"

mychaskia:

"1"

esechekwa:

"3! Quality of fabric and finishing were the major issues I observed."

phaytee_doll:

"She got the style so 9 for that. But choice of fabric and applique earns a 3.. tailor could have chosen a more relaxed applique."

t_fola:

"Applique quality made all the difference! Sewing is good."

peacesharon:

"Did you mean to say high budget and low budget.."

ohema_therealtor:

"The tailor nailed it. what spoilt it, is the material used and her picture angles, editing skills plusmakeup is."

More style recreations

Social media remains one of the most reliable spaces to get fashion inspirations from as many online pages are dedicated to posting celebrity looks, fashion lovers, and creative pieces by fashion designers.

More often than not, fashion enthusiasts recreate looks seen on social media and while not everyone gets it right, there are those who slay the look effortlessly.

A photo of a ruffle mini dress was shared on Instagram via Asoebi Styles, a page dedicated to showcasing African fashion.

It didn't take long before the style got recreated by a style diva. Instead of blue colour as used for the original design, she opted for a bright yellow version and paired the dress with some strappy heels.

