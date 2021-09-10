Social media remains one of the most reliable spaces to get fashion inspirations from as many online pages dedicated to posting looks celebrities, fashion lovers, and creative pieces by fashion designers.

More often than not, fashion enthusiasts recreate looks seen on social media and while not everyone gets it right, there are those who slay the look effortlessly.

Two ladies replicated the design. Photo credit: @asoebi_styles, @minnafashion_official

Source: Instagram

A photo of a ruffle mini was shared on Instagram via Asoebi Styles, a page dedicated to showcasing African fashion.

It didn't take long before the style got recreated by a style diva. Instead of blue colour as used for the original design, she opted for a bright yellow version and paired the dress with some strappy heels.

She also wore her hair in a low but long braided ponytail.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See photos below:

A few days after, another fashion lover jumped on the look, opting for an emerald green recreation.

See photos below:

Recreating Tiwa Savage's looks

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, was the talk of the town following the grand burial ceremony of her father, Prince Olanrewaju Savage, which saw several guests in attendance.

However, that wasn't the only thing that got people talking. The Water and Garri singer's outfits for the burial and the afterparty, had fans in awe and well, it didn't take long before one of the dresses was recreated - this time - in another colour.

Following this, Legit.ng reached out to a fashion designer to discuss how much possibly went down into designing Tiwa's looks for her father's burial ceremonies and what it may take to recreate the look.

Fashion fails

It appears tailors disappointing their clients will never go out of style as yet another lady was left pretty stunned after she received the dress she commissioned her tailor to make for her.

The photo of the lady in the ill-fitted dress was shared alongside another in a photo collage which was purportedly the inspiration for her dress.

Apparently, the unidentified lady had wanted a corset dress with a peekaboo neckline, long bell sleeves, and a bow illusion from the waist and mid-thigh.

Source: Legit