Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi has urged APC national leader Bola Tinubu to step forward and contest for president

According to Akanbi, Tinubu has demonstrated that he is a leader who spots and utilises young talents to achieve results

The former senator declared that Nigerian youths should rather root for a presidential aspirant with evidence of quality service delivery

Badagry, Lagos - Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, has declared that the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has all it takes to lead Nigeria in 2023.

Vanguard reports that Akanbi, made the statement during the on-going tour by South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) 2023 in Badagry, Lagos state.

Senator Akanbi says Bola Ahmed Tinubu has all it takes to lead Nigeria in 2023. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The former Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District also warned political elements feeling threatened by the former governor of Lagos state to stop whipping up sentiments about his age.

He argued that antecedent and capacity should be the yard stick to measure an aspirant’s suitability for the 2023 presidential seat, Daily Trust added.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He suggested that the youth should rather root for a presidential aspirant with evidence of quality service delivery.

Akanbi, the Vice National Chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) 2023, recalled that as governor, Tinubu, with the support of his cabinet, ran Lagos state successfully when the Olusegun Obasanjo-led federal government ceased the state’s monthly federal allocation.

While stating that it’s a matter of marketing a product with empirical evidences, the former lawmaker noted Tinubu has done this in the past as well as in the present.

The senator also noted that Tinubu has demonstrated over the years, that he is a leader who spots and utilises human talents to achieve results.

Group asks Bola Tinubu to contest for president in 2023

Recall that a political movement known as BAT project 23 has urged a national leader of APC to contest for president in the 2023 general elections.

The group, which coined its name from the initials of the politician, said Tinubu is qualified to serve as president judging from the achievements recorded during his tenure as governor of Lagos state.

BAT project 23 which claimed to have members in the 36 states of the federation argued that Tinubu can replicate his achievement in Lagos for the whole country if given the opportunity to lead Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng