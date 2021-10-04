Herdsmen whose constitutional rights have been violated by the anti-open grazing law can take the issue to court

This was the submission of the special assistant on media to AGF Abubakar Malami, Umar Gwandu

Dr Gwandu aired this opinion on Sunday, October 3, while he was speaking with journalists on the law signed by southern governors

The table seems to have turned against Nigerian governors of southern extraction who have signed the anti-open grazing law.

This is as the federal government appears to be supporting moves by herdsmen to sue the governors over their recent decision, Punch reports.

Malami's media aide said herdsmen have the right to sue southern governors (Photo: Governor Ifeanyi Okowa)

In an interview on Sunday, October 3, media aide to Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Umar Gwandu, said Nigerians whose rights had been violated can take their grievance to court to get justice, Sahara Reporters added.

Gwandu said:

“The rights trampled upon are individual rights of Nigerians as constitutionally guaranteed.

“The Nigerians whose rights are violated reserve the right to approach the court for the protection of such rights within the context of freedom of movement among others. It will be viewed with that consideration in mind.”

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa signs anti-open grazing bill into law

Meanwhile, Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, September 30, signed the Delta State Livestock, Breeding, Rearing, and Marketing Regulation Bill, 2021, otherwise known as Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law.

The governor also used the opportunity to call on the federal government to assist interested farmers to establish ranches across the country.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor also signed the Delta State Urban and Regional Planning Bill 2020 into law.

They were presented to Okowa by the speaker of the Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, in company with principal officers of the Assembly.

The governor said that the two laws were very important to the state, adding that the Delta State Livestock Breeding, Rearing, and Marketing Regulations law had taken a new life of its own in the country.

He recalled that the Southern Governors Forum met and took certain decisions which they believed were in the best interest of the nation.

