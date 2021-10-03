Not many know that the spokesman of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Mr. Laolu Akande, is a pastor

Akande is more known for his exploits in journalism having been an editor of a national newspaper as far back as 1997

But, those who know him closely can attest to his love for the gospel and his consistency in dishing out life lessons

FCT, Abuja - The Senior Special Assistant - media and publicity to the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Laolu Akande has shared his thoughts on an emotional state - Anger.

Known for his exploits in journalism and the presidency, Akande is also a life coach and pastor. Photo credit: Tolani Alli

Writing on his Instagram page, Akande, who is also a pastor, noted:

“Anger has its place but it is not by itself a strategy for national development..active participation in, and effective influence on the political process is.

“Scriptures say: Anger RESTS in the bossom of a fool. It means the only way a fool expresses displeasure or dissatisfaction is anger.

“It's why the Word says Anger RESTS... There must be a way to move quickly from anger to desired goals.

“STRATEGY is what we need o!”

Some of Akande's followers on Instagram also shared their thoughts on the topic.

Samson Adenekan Adeniyi wrote:

“Motivated! Don’t be tempted to reach for an unhealthy fix.”

Ayotunde Olaoye wrote:

“Anger does not solve problems it only fires it up.”

Joseph Inyali wrote:

“The anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God.”

Ronke Amoo wrote:

“Anger is a destroyer and waster of glories.”

Wilson Egwu wrote:

“For God resisted the proud, humble yourself son of man. Thank you for sharing Man of God.”

Francis Oke wrote:

“Wise word and may God rebuke the spirit of anger in our life. Amen.”

Pastor Akande shared the message with an accompanying image from the Biblical passage - Ecclesiastes 7:9 which read:

“Do not hasten in your spirit to be angry, For anger rests in the bosom of fools.”

In the past few weeks, Pastor Akande has also been sharing some nuggets for his followers on social media.

About four weeks ago, he shared his thoughts on the Supreme powers of God. He wrote:

“There is no higher power, no higher purpose, than the one from THE ALMIGHTY. And when you are HIS agent, you only need to show up, Worship HIM and do the work. HE will ALWAYS show HIMSELF mighty!”

Osinbajo urges Nigerians to love one another, says the country remains unbreakable

Meanwhile, in line with his recent advocacy for preaching peace, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that despite the activities of those with divisive agenda, Nigeria would prevail over her tribulations due to the resilience, faith, hope, and strength of its people.

Osinbajo stated this on Thursday, August 26, at the National Social Cohesion Dialogue organized by the Africa Polling Institute, which was held at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja.

He emphasized the shared interests of Nigerians across different facets of life, noting that Nigeria's diversity can be used to drive further economic growth.

