The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye finale is finally here and one of the final 6 housemates is closer to being the show winner

Emmanuel was the first housemate out of the finalists to be evicted and now Angel has followed suit

The six BBNaija Shine Ya Eye finalists are now more hopeful than ever about winning the grand prize of N90 million.

However, the journey has been cut short for two hopefuls out of the six finalists.

Shortly after Emmanuel was evicted, Angel became the second out of the six finalists to be sent out of the show.

Angel stepped onto the stage with the show host Ebuka and she seemed more excited than ever about being out of the house.

BBNaija's Angel gets evicted. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Ebuka questioned Angel about her clear excitement despite losing out on winning N90 million. The 21-year-old noted that she was sure of making the money equivalent outside the show.

Angel speaks on relationship with Cross

As expected, the show host asked Angel about her relationship with Cross and how she seemed to be on and off with him in the house.

Angel replied that she had no direct answer to Ebuka’s question but she did not want to get too attached to him.

Ebuka asked if she was considering starting something with Cross now that the show is over. The young lady said she has a lot of options outside the house and she would think about it.

See below:

Social media users react

Read what some internet users had to say about Angel's eviction below:

Aronky_shaya:

"Dam*n! This girl is fun! She was the content, no lie."

Ekuapaula_:

"Yes you will win more than 90M outside the house baby girl congratulations."

Lillian_smiless:

"She said there are many options outside my sweet girl... mazi for the money."

Iam_eller:

"Go and excel babygirl…❤️.. You are loved by many and envied by non existent fellows..."

Source: Legit