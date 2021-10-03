The last days of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show has seen a reunion of the former housemates with the six finalists

For their last Saturday night party, former housemates were given the chance to enter the BBNaija house and have fun with the finalists

The ex-BBNaija stars who are already getting accustomed to stardom turned up in their best outfits

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show has been trailed with mixed reactions from fans of the show who described the season as many things.

However, that has not stopped them from keeping up with the lives of the housemates and being entertained by them.

As expected, the BBNaija stars also know to give viewers a show and try to always bring their a-game especially when it comes to fashion.

Former Shine Ya Eye housemates were given the opportunity to reunite with their co-stars who are already in the finals.

They were at their last Saturday night party and they all made sure to look the part. Photos of these ex-housemates lovely attires have made the rounds on social media and Legit.ng has gathered some photos of what they rocked to the event.

See below:

1. Nini:

2.Maria:

3. Arin:

4. Yerins:

5 &6. Saga and Sammie:

7. JMK:

8. Niyi:

9. Jackie B:

10. Princess:

11. Beatrice:

12. Jaypaul:

13. Kayvee:

14. Yousef:

Nice one.

