Two people reportedly lost their lives as armed men attacked some offices in the Nnewi area of Anambra state

One of the victims was said to have been shot dead as he attempted to record the incident via video

Among the offices attacked were the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital

Unknown gunmen on Sunday, October 3, stormed the industrial city of Nnewi, Anambra state in four Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

The Nation reports that two people were killed in the attack. The criminals also set ablaze one of the vehicles belonging to the Department of State Service (DSS).

The gunmen were also said to have shot sporadically as they stormed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) while the staff ran for safety.

The state governor had earlier condemned the violence that has been witnessed in Anambra in the past few days. Photo credit: Chief Willie Obiano

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, was not spared as they opened fire and injured one person.

A source who spoke with The Nation disclosed that the armed men did not harm the newspapers free readers at the roundabout area of the town who, according to him, actually hailed them.

It was gathered from the source that a man who made attempts to record the incident via video did not live to tell the story as he was shot dead at Eme Court junction area.

Another man was said to have been killed at Traffic junction area of the town.

Vanguard reports that an eyewitness said the gunmen drove from Owerri Road in the industrial town and stopped at Emecourt Road Junction where they fired gunshots.

They reportedly left before the military armoured vehicle arrived.

The incident has been confirmed by police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu.

He said:

“At about 2pm, of 3rd Oct 2021, the command received a distress call of fire incident in Nnewi. The Police operatives are currently on ground and the area has since been cordoned off.”

Gunmen set police station on fire

This is coming a few days after gunmen invaded Ajali police station in Orumba North local government area of Anambra state, causing pandemonium

The attack was perpetrated by yet-to-be-identified persons on Thursday, September 30.

Though details of the attack were sketchy, it was gathered that the gunmen killed an officer.

Two days earlier, the husband of the late former information minister, Prof. Dora Akunyili, Dr. Chike Akunyili, was murdered by gunmen in the same state.

He was killed at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA on Tuesday, September 28.

