Anambra - Orumba North local government area of Anambra state has been thrown into pandemonium as gunmen invaded Ajali police station in the community and set it on fire.

The attack, according to Daily Trust, was perpetrated by some hoodlums on Thursday, September 30.

Though details of the attack are still sketchy, it was gathered that the station was torched by gunmen who killed an officer.

Sahara Reporters also confirming the attack revealed that the body of an officer was seen on the floor with a bullet hole at the back of his head.

Some residents moved to rescue officers trapped in the burning building following the departure of the gunmen.

There has been continued violence in the southeast region with many security officers losing their lives in the process.

The public relations officer in the state police command is yet to confirme the attack at as the time of filing this report.

Gunmen kill late Dora Akunyili’s husband in Anambra

This incident os coming two days after the husband to late former information minister, Prof. Dora Akunyili, Dr. Chike Akunyili, was murdered by gunmen.

He was killed at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA of Anambra state on Tuesday, September 28.

According to a source close to the family, he traveled to Anambra state from Enugu to receive a posthumous award for his late wife, Prof Dora.

Tension in southeast as gunmen again attack police station, kill inspector

Earlier, unknown gunmen attacked another police station in the southeast region. The incident happened at Ojoto police station in Idemili south local government area of Anambra state.

Though the station was not burnt one police inspector was killed during the attack which took place Thursday afternoon, June 10.

A senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the incident saying they lost one inspector today.

An eyewitness revealed that the hoodlums came in three Sienna vehicles but were repelled by the gallant officers on duty.

