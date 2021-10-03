The BBNaija finale is finally upon us and the remaining housemates on the show had the opportunity to party with ex-housemates

During their final Saturday Night Party on the show, evicted housemates were welcomed back into the party arena

Interestingly, the love interests on the show started to behave differently and were ignoring themselves

Queen ignored Whitemoney, Saga ignored Nini, Maria ignored Pere, Tega and Boma ignored themselves

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season is in its final lap and the finalists on the show had their last Saturday Night Party in Big Brother’s House.

To make things more fun for them, the evicted and former housemates on the show were invited to party with the finalists.

The ex-BBNaija stars also gained entrance into the party arena but could not physically be present with the finalists because a glass barricade separated them.

Former BBNaija housemates party with the finalists on Saturday Night Party. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

That however did nothing to dampen their spirits as they danced to jams curated by their celebrity disk jockies, DJ Embassy and DJ Demola.

The male finalists, Whitemoney, Cross and Emmanuel also looked their best in outfits made for them by celebrity fashion brand, Alani Empire, while the female finalists, Angel and Liquorose stole the show in outfits made for them by Love Nine Official.

The party proceeded without any hitches and the housemates appeared to have a great time. However, the dynamics on the dancefloor seemed to have changed from what viewers were used to.

Usually during the show, some housemates who appeared to have become items seemed to give each other space on the dance floor.

For instance, Saga who was almost always glued to Nini during their Saturday parties, appeared to give her a wide berth and only danced with her occasionally.

Queen on the other hand who always claimed to be Whitemoney’s good friend also seemed to pay him little attention through the glass barrier.

Maria made sure to blatantly ignore Pere while Tega and Boma also greatly ignored each other. Boma seemed to take on Maria as his dance partner for the night.

Another ‘dance couple’ that stood out at the dancefloor was Angel and Emmanuel. The duo seemed to be really enjoying each other’s company.

See video clips below of how their party went:

Social media users react

The Saturday Night Party had a lot of internet users talking with a lot of them being amused at the distance the BBNaija ‘lovebirds’ appeared to be giving each other.

Read some of their comments below:

Peacendabai:

“Abi na Pere dey Ignore Maria .”

Cjose_drinks:

“Why are all the ex ships (Tega n boma, saskay n jaypaul, saga n nini) avoiding themselves like covid and covid vaccine only Jackie B n Micheal are still enjoying themselves. Federal government restrictions applied.”

Iambyno:

“Saga my G, Nini no get Coro na...This Social Distancing Loud Pass Arizo o.”

Chiblue0202:

“Those in ships in the house now acting like they paddling boats outside for me .”

Foodie_that_cooks:

“Everybody eye don clear!!. Only God knows what Maria and boma have been discussing since. Boma sef dey give tega space even jaypaul no dey saskay! Saga sef dey give nini space .”

Chichi_blogs:

“What happened to Saga and Ninithe distance is for what oo.”

_Radiantj_:

“Queen wants to give me Hbp..Why would she ignore WM.”

Mummy_kaimaa:

“Princess looks beautiful, I don't understand what's wrong with Queen, but I trust WM to not even send her, Arin looks like a flower girl like wat is she wearing?”

Interesting.

Angel is very calculative and preys on people - Cross says

BBNaija season six housemate, Cross, has opened up to some of his co-stars on his perception about another housemate, Angel.

While having a discussion with Pere and Whitemoney in the garden, Cross made it known that he thinks Angel is the biggest game player on the BBNaija show.

According to the young man, he got to discover that Angel is very strategic and knows what she is doing.

Not stopping there, Cross said that he decided to try and understand Angel and know her story. According to him, after doing that, he realized that she was a very smart girl who knows how to prey on people to get what she wants. He also described her as being highly calculative.

Source: Legit