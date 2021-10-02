The swearing-in ceremony of Abiy Ahmed, the Ethiopian prime minister, will be attended by President Buhari

This revelation was made by a presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, in a Facebook post on Saturday, October 2

President Buhari will be leaving Abuja for the African nation on Sunday, October 3, and is expected back in Nigeria on Tuesday, October 5

President Muhammadu Buhari is to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Abiy Ahmed, the Ethiopian prime minister who is to lead the African nation for another five-year term in office.

The inauguration, according to Femi Adesina, is to take place in Addis Ababa on Monday, October 4, Nigerian Tribune reports.

For this reason, the Nigerian president will leave Abuja for the Ethiopian capital on Sunday, October 3.

The president will return to Nigerian on Tuesday, October 5 (Photo: Aso Rock Viilla)

Source: Facebook

After delivering a goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony as expected, President Buhari will attend a State Banquet in honour of other African leaders.

The president who will be accompanied by the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the DG of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, is scheduled to return to Aso Rock Villa on Tuesday, October 5.

