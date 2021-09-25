After participating in the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), President Buhari has departed the United States

Buhari's plane took off from the JFK International Airport, New York, for Abuja on Saturday, September 25

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman in a statement had earlier noted that the president is expected back in the country on Sunday, September 26

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed New York for Abuja after a susccessful outing at the 76th United Nations General Assembly.

Buhari’s departure was disclosed by the presidency in a post shared on Facebook by Buhari Sallau, personal assistant on broadcast media.

This is coming a day after the president addressed world leaders at the UN headquarters.

The Nigerian leader on Saturday, September 25, left for the JFK International Airport, New York, at 11 am (local time) and is expected to arrive Nigeria on Sunday, September 26.

The president was seen off by the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami;

the Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande; the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; the Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Uzoma Ikechi Emenike, amongst others.

It would be recalled that the president arrived the United States on Sunday ahead of the UNGA general debate which started on Tuesday, September 21.

During his one-week stay, the president attended the UN Food Systems Summit and held a series of meetings with other leaders of delegations.

