BBNaija Lockdown star, Tochi, is now a proud new car owner and he has taken to social media to share the good news

The reality star posted photos of his new ride decorated with balloons and ribbons as he smiled for the camera

This is coming just a few days after an online troll called the BBNaija star a failure for not being like his co-stars

Big Brother Nigeria Lockdown housemate, Tochi, recently got a brand new car and he took to social media to share the news with members of the online community.

Taking to his Instagram page, Tochi who appeared to be very pleased posted series of photos of his new ride, a Toyota SUV.

The brand new white automobile was decorated with ribbons and balloons like it was a present. However, the BBNaija star did not clarify whether he got it himself or it was gifted to him.

BBNaija's Tochi gets brand new car.

Source: Instagram

In the photos, Tochi was also seen shaking some men as they joined him in posing with his new ride.

Not stopping there, the BBNaija star took to his caption to express his joy. According to him, man is not God. He also noted that a failure today can be a winner tomorrow.

He wrote:

“Man no be God!!!

A failure today!!! A winner tomorrow He works in mysterious ways!!

Remain blessed @nateastautos .”

See his post below:

Tochi confirms his brand new Toyota SUV was a gift

Legit.ng reached out to Tochi to determine if his new Toyota SUV was purchased by him or if it was a gift.

In response to our message, the young man noted that it was a gift.

He simply wrote:

"It was a gift oh."

This is coming just days after the BBNaija star was trolled online and called a failure by a faceless person who mocked him for having no car or being verified like his fellow BBNaija co-stars.

Social media users react

The news of Tochi’s new ride was met with mixed reactions from fans. While majority of internet users congratulated the reality star, others noted that he might have posted a fake conversation that he sent to himself to make fans think he was being trolled in order for people to pity him and give him gifts.

Read some of their comments below:

Nengiofficial:

“Yaaaas bro... I’m so proud of you ❤️.”

Tolanibaj:

“I love this for you! Congratulations .”

Fabzel_collections:

“Congratulations to him . And someone was busy insulting this guy last week SMH.”

Petiteandfeminine.ng:

“Congratulations o. I saw it coming Sha.”

Neinah_2:

“I knew that message from last week had a purpose. Smart move Tochi. This Frodd script is playing well.”

Jenyify2:

“His joro to joro stunt worked 4 him.”

Best_buy_mart:

“Is the balloons for me, congratulations Tochi.”

Eye_bee_halliday:

“Na to go big brother next year oo.. congratulations to him.”

Grac.iouspearl:

“Thank God for this town crier he posted messages from his dm for pity n a car was gifted hope he will rest now.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit Nigeria