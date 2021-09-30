Ex-Lockdown housemate, Tochi, has taken to social media with a screenshot showing a deeply hurtful message sent to him on Instagram

The unknown individual mocked Tochi for not having fans, a car of his own and being a complete failure

However, many flooded his comment section with words of encouragement as they urged him to pay no mind to the individual

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tochukwu Okechukwu, has shared his encounter with a social media user with his fans and colleagues on Instagram.

The individual identified with Instagram handle @rita_kally125 stormed the reality star’s direct message channel with some hurtful words for him.

BBNaija's Tochi shared a deeply hurtful message from troll. Photo: @tochi.official

Source: Instagram

Rita noted that the BBN platform failed to elevate Tochi’s life as he is still struggling to get the verified badge on Instagram.

The lady added that his birthday was boring as he had no fans who could come together to gift him a car or even throw a massive celebration for him.

In her words:

"Guy, BBN didn’t favour you at all you are not even verified, almost all your mates are. Your birthday was dry, no car, no fans, no celebration, you are a failure."

Sharing the post, Tochi pointed out that it is only hurt people who go around hurting others.

See his post below:

Fans, colleagues comfort Tochi

The comment section was flooded with words of encouragement from fans and colleagues who urged Tochi to pay no mind to the troll.

Read comments sighted below:

nkechi__ugochukwu said:

"You are amazing Tochi. Things will always turn around to favor you."

noble_igwe said:

"It’s really okay but time will tell. Verification is thrash if there’s no food on the table."

_j.u.l.i.e.t_a said:

"People are so bitter in life!!! like how can someone even think of this and writing it,Tochi simply means a lot of people are wishing to be like you from distance."

kristie_klassique said:

"What's wrong with some people...this is sad and worrisome...may God gives him or her peace .. nonsense."

lyzzi_smart said:

"He is not verified but he is trending, Tochi trends almost every month."

Source: Legit