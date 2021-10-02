The director-general of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) Dr Timothy Olawale, was on Friday, October 1.

According to NECA's secretariat in Lagos on Saturday, October 2, Olawale died on Friday, in an Abuja hospital, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Olawale died in an Abuja hospital (Photo: Nigerian Tribune)

Daily Nigerian reported that a statement from NECA of the late DG's death read:

“It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Dr Timothy Olawale, our Director-General, which occurred on October 1, 2021 at a hospital in Abuja.

“He is survived by his wife, children and other relatives; we pray to the good Lord to grant his family and us all, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

Olawale, who succeeded Segun Oshinowo, was confirmed as the substantive head of the association in 2019 after six months in an acting capacity.

