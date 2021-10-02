A class one Ghanaian teacher, Fredrick Mensah, welcomes each student into his class every day in a special way

In a viral video, Mensah could be seen hugging, dancing, handshaking, waving, and bumping legs with his pupils before they enter his class

Mensah is a teacher at the Mankessim M/A "A" School in the Central Region of Ghana

A class one Ghanaian teacher, Fredrick Mensah, has come up with a warm way of welcoming each student into his class each day.

Mensah, a teacher at the Mankessim M/A "A" School in the Central Region of Ghana, added the tension-easing practice of 'class entering greeter' to his special way of welcoming his pupils to class.

An adorable video shows him and the students bonding in a heartwarming way before entering his class.

Fredrick Mensah has warmed hearts on social media with his special way of welcoming his pupils. Photo credit: Twins Diaries

Class entering greeter

Mensah could be seen hugging, dancing, handshaking, waving, fist and leg bumping with his pupils before entering his class for lessons.

Mensah, who started teaching at the Mankessim M/A "A" School in 2016, told Ghanaian news platform YEN.com.gh that ''teaching is my passion''.

In his words:

''I have a passion for teaching even though I'm not a professional teacher. When my contract came to an end, the teachers in the school had a meeting with me and declared that they want me to stay and they will give me a token every month.''

The video captured one morning shows the children in great excitement when their turn comes up to greet him.

He added:

''I play with them during break time [I] posted a video with my kids playing ''ampe'' during the break time."

Early in September, Fredrick Mensah provided six of his pupils with free school uniforms on behalf of a donor.

In a Facebook post, he disclosed that a Good Samaritan named Tenisha Rosand reached out to him after posting about his love for his work as a teacher.

Mensah accompanied the post with photos of his class one pupils.

Watch the video below:

Help from a Good Samaritan

According to the Ghanaian teacher, Tenisha Rosand donated cash after she ''realised a couple of the kids were not in school uniforms.''

