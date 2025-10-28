The Nigerian stock market extended losses on Tuesday as investors lost N90.73 billion after trading

Data shows profit-taking in major stocks such as Ikeja Hotel Plc, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, and Wema Bank Plc drove the market down

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc led the gainers and topped trading activity by volume, while McNichols Consolidated Plc emerged as the biggest loser

The Nigerian stock market maintained its bearish trend on Tuesday, as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) dipped by 0.09% to close at 155,353.20 points, down from 155,496.15 points in the previous session.

Investors lost N90.73 billion, as market capitalisation fell to N98.61 trillion, while the year-to-date (YTD) return eased to 50.94%.

The decline was driven by selloffs in heavyweight stocks across the banking, consumer goods, and industrial sectors.

Ikeja Hotel Plc, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, and Wema Bank Plc were among the top decliners, while Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc led the gainers and topped trading activity by volume.

Sector performance

Market activity was largely bearish across key sectors.

The Banking, Consumer Goods, and Industrial indexes all recorded declines, weighed down by profit-taking in stocks such as Zenith Bank Plc, Access Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc.

Top losers

McNichols Consolidated Plc fell from N3.29 to N3.00, losing N0.29 (–8.81%).

Lasaco Assurance Plc declined from N2.90 to N2.65, shedding N0.25 (–8.62%).

John Holt Plc dropped from N6.50 to N6.00, losing N0.50 (–7.69%).

Livestock Feeds Plc fell from N7.80 to N7.20, down N0.60 (–7.69%).

Ikeja Hotel Plc declined from N20.50 to N19.00, losing N1.50 (–7.32%).

Top gainers

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc rose from N4.05 to N4.45, gaining N0.40 (+9.88%).

Associated Savings and Loans Plc advanced from N0.72 to N0.79, adding N0.07 (+9.72%).

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc increased from N38.90 to N42.50, gaining N3.60 (+9.25%).

FGN Sukuk 2033 Series VI jumped from N99.00 to N106.95, up N7.95 (+8.03%).

Wapic Insurance Plc gained from N2.90 to N3.10, rising N0.20 (+6.90%).

Most active stocks

A total of 525.45 million shares worth N25.40 billion were exchanged in 32,430 deals.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc led with 42.65 million shares valued at N187.29 million.

Fidelity Bank Plc traded 41.97 million shares worth N797.23 million.

FBN Holdings Plc exchanged 37.73 million shares valued at N1.19 billion.

Zenith Bank Plc traded 28.14 million shares worth N1.80 billion.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc recorded 27.51 million shares valued at N3.03 billion.

