A Nigerian teacher and consultant identified as Akerele Oluwasogo has warmed hearts on social media after helping his student.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, Akerele who teaches excel, said the baby was brought to his class by her mother who was unable to find a babysitter.

The Nigerian teacher has been hailed online for helping his nursing student out.



In his words:

"I held the child for some minutes so the mother can practice the Excel lessons on her Laptop and take good notes during the training."

Despite being worried that the baby would start crying, Akerele said the reverse was the case as the child was well behaved.

He said:

"I was worried that he would start crying but it actually went perfectly. He was extremely well behaved.

"This serves as a reminder of what parents have to do every day and how important it is to support them."

The baby finds comfort and sleeps

Akerele said he was able to get the baby to sleep.

In his words:

"I bounced the baby boy up and down during the class and joked about sending him to sleep with Vlookup.

'When he started falling asleep, I told the class ''I guess Mr Excel just discovered new talent in babysitting"."

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to commend the teacher.

Oluwatobi Mary Iyiade said:

"This height of support is so amazing Akerele Oluwasogo, GLMP (MR EXCEL). Bless your heart sir."

Joy Eleojo Agama Ebeh commented:

"This is really nice of you. God bless you."

Desmond Amos Bature wrote:

"I think its safe to say the Baby started learning excel since he was less than a year old (this should be written boldly on the babys CV) Weldone Sir."

Olayinka T. Hannah said:

"Awwwnn. This is so impressive."

