Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi II has aired his opinion on the call for power to be rotated among geopolitical zones in Nigeria

The former Emir of Kano noted that this will bring about a set of candidates who have nothing to give the people

Sanusi believes that zoning, as it is properly called, is seriously blinding Nigerian politicians from the issue of competence

The former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi II, has picked holes in the craving for rotational presidency now rampant in southern Nigeria.

According to the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday, October 1, those who are making this call are yet to state exactly what they want apart from the ethnic tension the agitation is creating.

Sanusi mentioned that calling for power to be shifted to a particular geopolitical zone is much like cornering the presidency to one part of the country, The Cable reports.

The social critic and commentator stated that if this allowed to happen, the result is that ethnicity will outshine competence and the country will have a situation where two useless presidential candidates will emerge in 2023 the poll, Daily Trust added.

Sanusi believes that zoning, as it is properly called, is seriously blinding Nigerian politicians from he presidency and some northern governors saying that they want it in the north. Have you noticed that nobody has given the name of what they want?

“This whole thing is to corner the presidency to one part of the country and the big masquerade will come out. And that is why at the end of the exercise, you end up as Nigeria… presented with two useless candidates. Those who want to be president should show their face either from the north or the south."

