A video of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) finalists, Pere and Whitemoney, currently trending has wowed several people online

The clip which has since gone viral shows the moment Pere and Whitemoney sang the National Anthem

Several internet users and BBNaija fans have taken to social media to compliment the duo for their rendition

Despite still being in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show, housemates Pere and Whitemoney are not letting that stop them from honouring their country on Independence Day.

The Shine Ya Eyes housemates were seen in a now-trending clip performing their own rendition of the National Anthem.

While Pere took the lead, Whitemoney added harmony with an alto version as a backup.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Check out some comments below:

_bebsco_:

"Such Harmony. Pere has a nice voice o."

girllikeanangel:

"They make a good duo if they actually agree!!"

lleemahscorner:

"Awww! That was beautiful! They both did justice to it! "

folakemioflagos:

"Ahn ahn hear harmony"

