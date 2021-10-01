Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad has said the PDP's decision to zone national chairmanship seat to the north may affect Atiku's alleged presidential ambition in 2023

Ahmad also listed some other northern politicians whose ambitions may have been affected by the opposition party's decision

The presidential aide was likely implying that the PDP may not pick its presidential candidate from the north since the region has been given the national chairmanship seat

Aso Rock, Abuja - Bashir Ahmad, a personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, has reacted to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s zoning of its national chairmanship seat to the north.

The chairman of the PDP zoning committee and governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, announced the zoning on Thursday afternoon, September 30.

Bashir Ahmad, a personal assistant to President Buhari, has said the PDP's zoning of its national chairman slot to the north may affect Atiku's presidential ambition. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Ugwuanyi said National Working Committee (NWC) positions currently being held would be swapped between the north and the south.

Reacting to the development on Facebook, Ahmad said the zoning may rule out the possibility of northern politicians, including Atiku Abubakar, getting the party's presidential ticket in 2023.

The presidential aide said:

"So the opposition party, PDP has zoned its national chairman to the North, this recent development may rule out the possibility of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and others from the region from running for president under the party in 2023.

"This is democracy!"

Though Atiku has not openly declared interest, there are strong speculations that the former vice president may be interested in succeeding President Buhari in 2023.

Reactions trail Bashir Ahmad's post

Olubiyi Olu'dare Olu'wole, reacting to the presidential aide's post, said:

"At this level, we should all be interested in who rule well not minding whether he is Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba....since we have been voting with sentiment, what has Buhari being the president benefitted the northerns, Obasanjo ruled for many years, the road to his farm, where he used to live before he became civilian president isn't good for motorcycle let alone of motor vehicle.....

"Bad governance no respect religion, region, ethnicity etc."

Hassan Yusuf said:

"Constitutionally, anybody with requirements that fit the office of the presidency can run the race no matter his background, region or religion.

"North will definitely run and contest for the office of the presidency under PDP and our choice is Rabiu Musa kwankwaso jikan sale."

Ibrahim Sanda said:

"You guys should leave PDP alone and concentrate on how to fulfill the promises you made to Nigerian masses in 2015."

Group claims Atiku is "most adequately prepared" to wrest power from APC

Meanwhile, a group under the aegis of Amalgamated Atiku Support Group has thrown its weight behind Atiku to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

The national coordinator of the group, Oladimeji Fabiyi, in a statement issued on Friday, September 3, said Atiku is the most adequately prepared and experienced politician to wrest power from the APC.

Fabiyi also condemned a recent statement credited to a group that suggested that the PDP should not field Atiku as a presidential candidate in the next general elections.

