An adorable video of a little girl praying for popular TV host, Steve Harvey, has warmed hearts on social media.

In the video that was shared on TikTok by @queue255, the little girl held hands with the media personality who knelt before her on stage as the prayer was ongoing.

The little girl prayed for Steve Harvey in a video that warmed hearts on social media. Photo credit: @queue255/TikTok

Before starting her prayer, the little girl asked everyone to close their eyes. She started the prayer by thanking God for mercy. The girl prayed that God would continue to bless Steve and his family.

After the prayer, she asked everyone to say amen. The audience applauded the little girl who was given a standing ovation.

Social media reacts

@ms_asoebi on Instagram also shared the video on the social media platform and many couldn't hide their admiration for the girl.

@laposhface said:

"I can’t wait to have mine. God bless the parents."

@veronica.blessing commented:

"Wonderful kid, so cute. God bless her."

@christianaadepoju wrote:

"OMG. This is to beautiful to watch."

@queenjusty said:

"Awwww! So adorable."

@theakpevwe__ wrote:

"I am ready like this o… na to find man and born my 2 children o."

