President Buhari has again warned that the federal government would go after those who threaten national security

The president issued the warning in a nationwide broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary in Abuja

Buhari insisted that his administration’s resolve to keep Nigeria together as one united country remained unwavering

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government is ready to take decisive actions against secessionist agitators and their sponsors who threaten the nation’s national security.

The president disclosed this in his nationwide broadcast to Nigerians to mark the nation's 61st independence on Friday, October 1.

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that the federal government remains ready to take actions against secessionist agitators.

Source: Facebook

According to him, Nigeria is for all and its unity is not negotiable. He explained that the ultimate success can only be achieved if everyone comes together with a common goal of having peace and prosperity for the cuntry.

Speaking further, the president noted that the government would continue to work on dialogue based solutions to address legitimate grievances.

He said:

"Instead of preaching unity, they are funding and misleading our youth to conduct criminal acts that sometimes lead to unfortunate and unnecessary loss of lives and property.

As the so-called leaders run abroad to hide, our innocent youths are misled and left in the streets to fight for their senseless and destructive causes.

​Government will continue, with greater level of peoples’ participation and in collaboration with our international partners, to improve the security architecture, reduce enabling environment for criminality to thrive and eliminate opportunities for terrorism financing."

Member of National Assembly sponsoring Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu - Buhari claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari claimed that a member of the national assembly is responsible for the agitation of the breakup of the country.

The president made this known while addressing the country as part of the independence day celebration.

He said:

“The recent arrests of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, and the ongoing investigations being conducted have revealed certain high-profile financiers behind these individuals."

President Buhari finally lifts ban on Twitter

Barely four months after the suspension of the operations of the microblogging site, Twitter, in Nigeria, President Buhari on Friday, October 1, said he had directed a conditional lifting of the ban.

Buhari described social media as a very useful platform but regretted that some users have misused the platform to organise, coordinate, and execute criminal activities, propagate fake news, and promote ethnic and religious sentiments.

The president added that the committee, along with its technical team, engaged with Twitter and addressed a number of key issues, saying that these include national security and cohesion; registration, physical presence and representation; fair taxation; dispute resolution; and local content.

