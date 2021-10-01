President Muhammadu Buhari claims a member of the national assembly is responsible for the agitation of the breakup of the country.

The president made this known while addressing the country as part of the independence day celeberation.

He said:

“The recent arrests of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, and the ongoing investigations being conducted have revealed certain high-profile financiers behind these individuals.

“We are vigorously pursuing these financiers including one identified as a serving member of the National Assembly”.

Source: Legit Nigeria