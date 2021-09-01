The shortlisted applicants of the N-Power Batch C (stream 1) programme have been asked to provide their biometric data

According to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, the information would be used for the final selection

The applicants were asked to provide their required credentials and click proceed on the website to upload them

FCT, Abuja - The federal government, through the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, has released new information on the N-Power Batch C (stream 1) programme.

Legit.ng reports that the information on the website of the ministry, https://nasims.gov.ng/, indicates that all shortlisted applicants are requested to immediately enrol their biometric data to qualify for the final selection stage of the programme.

The federal government has asked the shortlisted N-Power Batch C applicants to enrol their biodata. Credit: Sadiya Farouk.

The ministry instructed the shortlisted candidates to follow some steps.

Here are the 7 steps to take to qualify for final selection stage:

Log in to your dashboard and click the "verification" tab Click the “capture your fingerprint” button to download and install the enrolment application After installation, provide the required credentials and click "Proceed". Make sure the fingerprint biometric device is connected, then click on "Begin Enrolment" to launch the enrolment process. Click on the finger to begin the enrolment process Applicants are to enrol their right thumb, right index, left thumb and left index fingers only for successful enrolment After successful enrolment, click on “Submit” to save the biometric enrollment

According to the information, after successful enrolment, the applicants should check the "verification" tab of their self-service portal to confirm if the capture was successful.

FG releases names of shortlisted candidates for N-Power Batch C

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the full list of successful candidates for the N-Power Batch C stream was on Monday, August 23, released by the federal government.

It was reported that the announcement was made by the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) on its website: https://nasims.gov.ng/news.

NASIMS said all applicants are expected to update their profile and take tests for possible shortlisting to the next stage of the N-Power application process.

Source: Legit Nigeria