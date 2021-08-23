The Nigerian government on Monday, August 23, sent very good news to youths across the country

The government released names of shortlisted candidates for the N-Power Batch C stream on its website

This announcement was sent through the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS)

The full list of successful candidates for the N-Power Batch C stream was on Monday, August 23, released by the federal government.

NASIMS also called all applicants are expected to update their profile and take tests for possible shortlisting to the next stage of the N-Power application process.

The government said those not selected can re-apply (Photo: Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development)

The agency noted that while successful candidates will be sent a mail and given directions on the next stage, those not selected can re-apply for the next batch of the programme as soon as it opens for application.

Shortlisted candidates can search for their names on the site: www.nasims.gov.ng.

N-Power: FG gives fresh updates on Batch C selection process

Meanwhile, the government said it had begun the selection process for applicants who indicated interest to be employed under the N-Power Batch C.

Legit.ng reported that the minister of humanitarian affairs disaster management and social development, Sadiya Farouq, made this known on Thursday, March 11, via a thread of tweets.

She said the ministry has taken stringent steps to ensure that the registration, verification and onboarding process would be carried out online and on a centralised system.

The minister noted that as part of measures to make the selection process seamless and transparent, a portal, NASIMS, had been launched for ease of coordination, deployment and management.

She noted all applicants have been migrated onto the NASIMS platform, adding they would be required to undergo a mandatory online test as part of the selection process.

Farouq noted that the Batch C programme would run for 12 months, stressing that each beneficiary would be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000.

The minister also attributed the delay in the entire process to the outbreak of COVID-19.

