Breaking: FG Releases Names of Shortlisted Candidates for N-Power Batch C
- The Nigerian government on Monday, August 23, sent very good news to youths across the country
- The government released names of shortlisted candidates for the N-Power Batch C stream on its website
- This announcement was sent through the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS)
The full list of successful candidates for the N-Power Batch C stream was on Monday, August 23, released by the federal government.
The announcement was made on Monday by the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) on its website: https://nasims.gov.ng/news.
NASIMS also called all applicants are expected to update their profile and take tests for possible shortlisting to the next stage of the N-Power application process.
The agency noted that while successful candidates will be sent a mail and given directions on the next stage, those not selected can re-apply for the next batch of the programme as soon as it opens for application.
Shortlisted candidates can search for their names on the site: www.nasims.gov.ng.
N-Power: FG gives fresh updates on Batch C selection process
Meanwhile, the government said it had begun the selection process for applicants who indicated interest to be employed under the N-Power Batch C.
Legit.ng reported that the minister of humanitarian affairs disaster management and social development, Sadiya Farouq, made this known on Thursday, March 11, via a thread of tweets.
She said the ministry has taken stringent steps to ensure that the registration, verification and onboarding process would be carried out online and on a centralised system.
The minister noted that as part of measures to make the selection process seamless and transparent, a portal, NASIMS, had been launched for ease of coordination, deployment and management.
She noted all applicants have been migrated onto the NASIMS platform, adding they would be required to undergo a mandatory online test as part of the selection process.
Farouq noted that the Batch C programme would run for 12 months, stressing that each beneficiary would be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000.
The minister also attributed the delay in the entire process to the outbreak of COVID-19.
