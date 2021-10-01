Nigerian veteran singer, Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida Fasasi, has taken to social media to eulogize her late husband

The mourning mother of three penned down an emotional note to remember her man on their 12th wedding anniversary

According to her, death might have separated them but Sound Sultan is irreplaceable, fans were moved to tears

Legendary Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida Fasasi, is still in mourning after her husband died on July 11, 2021.

The mourning singer’s wife’s memory of her late husband was refreshed on October 1, 2021, which happened to be their 12th wedding anniversary.

Taking to social media, the obviously emotional Farida penned down a touching note to eulogize the father of her three kids.

Late Sound Sultan's wife marks 12th wedding anniversary with singer. Photos: @faridafasasi

Source: Instagram

The young woman posted a photo compilation of the memorable times she and the kids spent with Sound Sultan before his demise.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In her caption, she called him her pet name for him, Aboo, and recounted how friends and family gathered to celebrate their marriage with them on October 1st many years ago.

She noted that they were able to weather the storm of tribe, religion and tongue.

In her words:

“1st of October, our family and friends gathered to share our joy and celebrate with us as we sealed our beautiful love in marriage.

The song "love language" is a testament of our decision to weather the storm together above our tribe, tongues and religion.”

Not stopping there, Farida also added that even though death had separated her from her husband, he is irreplaceable in her heart. She then reiterated her love for him now and always as she marked their 12th wedding anniversary.

She wrote:

“Death has separated us but in my heart you are irreplaceable. I love you always and forever. Happy 12 years anniversary baby.”

See her post below:

Social media users react

A number of Sound Sultan's celebrity colleagues and fans trooped to the comment section to sympathise with Farida as she eulogized her late husband.

A number of them admitted that they were moved to tears as they consoled her. Read some of their comments below:

Weirdmcofficial:

"This gave me chills the images the song. @faridafasasi The Holy Spirit is The Comforter HE will continue to comfort you. May The LORD strengthen you hugs sis we are rooting for you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The_media_hut:

"❤️ and ...A time will come,when you will think about him and the smiles will come first."

Mr_kogberegbe:

"God will give you peace and console you."

Celebrityuberman:

"Hmmmmmm May God strengthen you and the kid ijn amen ."

Ayobamideaj1:

"Grace from above to you."

Omotholanee:

"Stay strong mami."

So touching.

Heartbreaking photos and videos as Sound Sultan is laid to rest in US

Nigerians woke up to the sad news of the death of legendary singer Sound Sultan and tributes have been pouring in since then. The singer reportedly died in the US and a burial service was conducted for him in New Jersey.

The family of the late singer, his friends, and singer Olamide were spotted dressed in black outfits as they mourn Sultan's sudden passing.

Farida was completely heartbroken as she witnessed the burial of her loving husband. The mother of three was spotted between two women who held her arms as she looked on.

At a point, she fell on her knees and cried bitterly while calling her late husband's name. Farida was also spotted laying on her late husband's coffin before it was finally put in the ground.

Source: Legit.ng News