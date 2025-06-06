Billionaire industrialist Femi Otedola has praised the Dangote Refinery following President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the $20 billion facility

Otedola also commended Tinubu for commissioning the Deep Sea Port Access Road, a key infrastructure project in the Lekki Free Trade Zone

Otedola reaffirmed his support for the president’s reforms, which he believes will transform the nation into the greatest success story of the 21st century

Nigerian entrepreneur Femi Otedola has hailed the Dangote Refinery as the "eighth wonder of the modern era" following President Bola Tinubu's recent visit to the Lagos-based facility.

Tinubu, who toured the $20 billion refinery and petrochemical plant owned by Aliko Dangote on Thursday, called it a “massive investment and a point of reference” for the country’s future.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Otedola shared his admiration for the groundbreaking project and its leadership.

Otedola wrote:

"Today, I witnessed history. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our visionary leader, visited the $20 billion Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant, the single largest single-train refinery in the world — an eighth wonder of the modern era, built by my dear friend and brother, Aliko Dangote."

Otedola also praised Tinubu for inaugurating the Deep Sea Port Access Road in the Lekki area, noting that the road, which connects the Dangote Fertiliser Plant to Eleko Junction, plays a critical role within the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

Reflecting on Tinubu’s long-term vision, Otedola added:

"Over two decades ago, as Governor of Lagos State, President Tinubu envisioned an economic powerhouse on the Atlantic coast what we now know as the Lekki Free Trade Zone. Today, that vision stands tall in steel, concrete, and ambition."

He further praised the president's leadership, stating, "A great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go, but ought to be. That is the essence of President Tinubu."

With optimism for Nigeria's future, Otedola reiterated his unwavering support for the administration’s ongoing reforms, saying;

"Nigeria is rising, and those of us who believe in her will continue to support the bold reforms that will make her the greatest transformation story of the 21st century."

