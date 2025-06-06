Governor Siminalayi Fubara assured Rivers residents that his administration is committed to stabilising governance and reviving the economy, despite ongoing challenges

Fubara emphasised the importance of sacrifice, unity, and compassion in his Eid al-Adha message, urging Muslims to reflect on these values and pray for the nation’s peace and prosperity

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to addressing insecurity and economic difficulties, urging citizens to remain hopeful and united as his administration works on practical solutions

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has spoken publicly about the steps his administration is taking to stabilise governance and revive the economy in the state.

Recall that Governor Fubara’s comments come after a turbulent period for Rivers State, which saw President Bola Tinubu declare a state of emergency in the state in March 2025, following a prolonged political crisis and attacks on oil installations.

Fubara Breaks Silence on State of Affairs in Rivers: "Steps are Taken to Stabilise Governance"

Although Fubara was temporarily suspended, he recently visited President Tinubu in Lagos, which has raised hopes for the resolution of the state’s political issues and a return to normal governance.

In a statement issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara acknowledged the ongoing challenges and assured the public that significant efforts are underway to address them.

“We are fully committed to stabilising governance in Rivers and reviving our economy,” Governor Fubara said, in a message to commemorate Eid al-Adha.

The governor highlighted the importance of continued reforms to tackle insecurity, economic difficulties, and other pressing issues in the state.

Gov Fubara urges Muslims to reflect on values of sacrifice

In his Eid al-Adha message, Fubara urged Muslims in Rivers and around the world to reflect on the key values of sacrifice, obedience, and faith.

“The festival commemorates the deep devotion of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command,” the statement read.

Fubara also emphasised the importance of forgiveness, compassion, and unity, calling on the faithful to apply these values in their everyday lives.

“Without a shared vision and determined action, meaningful progress cannot be achieved,” he added.

He called on Muslims to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity, particularly in light of Nigeria’s ongoing security and economic challenges.

“I urge Muslims to show kindness to those in need, especially the poor and vulnerable. Let us reach out in reconciliation, forgive past wrongs, and foster stronger ties within our communities,” Fubara said.

Acknowledging challenges and outlining practical solutions

Fubara Breaks Silence on State of Affairs in Rivers: "Steps are Taken to Stabilise Governance"

Governor Fubara acknowledged that while many aspirations remain unfulfilled due to political challenges, his administration has made notable strides in improving governance and addressing key issues.

He reassured the people of Rivers State that practical steps are being taken to stabilise governance and stimulate economic recovery.

“Our administration is committed to addressing the concerns of all residents, and we will continue to implement solutions that will directly benefit the people,” the governor’s statement assured.

Fubara urged citizens to remain hopeful and united as the state works through its challenges.

Fubara reiterates commitment to peace, security, and development

The governor reaffirmed his administration's commitment to protecting the lives and welfare of all Rivers residents.

Fubara also called for continued prayers for the peace and progress of the state, encouraging the people to keep working together for a better future.

“I wish the Muslim faithful a joyful and spiritually rewarding Eid celebration,” Fubara concluded.

Fubara visits Tinubu day after Wike's outburst

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers State, has reportedly visited President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Lagos. Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, June 3.

This came on the second day, Fubara's estranged political godfather and now minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, held a media briefing and mentioned how he always feels sad when he sees how he was betrayed by the suspended governor.

