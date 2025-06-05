The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has predicted an increase in the petrol landing cost

MEMAN disclosed in the latest report that the petrol landing cost for June 2025 will be around N950 per litre, up from N870 in May

The development comes as independent retail stations and NNPC retail outlets crashed petrol prices below Dangote Refinery’s rate

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has said that petrol landing cost in June 2025 is expected to be around N950 per litre.

The association’s report shows that the landing cost of PMS in November 2024 was about N971 per litre.

MEMAN release new data on landing costs

MEMAN members are key players in the Nigerian downstream petroleum industry, providing reliable data on landing costs and other market information.

Petrol landing cost is the total cost of importing PMS from the international market into Nigeria and includes transportation, insurance, and other related expenses.

According to reports, in May 2025, the landing cost of petrol was around N870 per litre, which was higher than the N835 per litre ex-depot price announced by the Dangote Refinery.

Oil marketers lament losses

The refinery further lowered the ex-depot price to N825 per litre, triggering a nationwide petrol price crash.

Experts have disclosed that the 2023 fuel subsidy removal by the Nigerian government triggered price fluctuations.

Oil marketers have lamented that they are running at a loss due to the incessant price reductions by Dangote Refinery.

The marketers disclosed recently that they have banded together to minimise their losses.

NNPC, other retailers drop PMS price

A previous report by Legit.ng said that Nigeria’s petroleum market is experiencing a new price war as independent marketers and financially backed filling stations crash prices below the N875 per litre sold by the Dangote Refinery partner stations.

As of June 3, 2025, Al-Moruf Filling Station at the Power Line area in Igando in Lagos sells petrol at N865 per litre, Eunice filling station displayed N859, and MOJ sells for N865.

Meanwhile, NNPC Retail has also adjusted its rate to N870, adding to the growing list of stations challenging Dangote’s dominance in the petroleum retail market.

Data from Petroleumprice shows that depot owners have also dropped their prices.

According to the report, AITEO depot now sells petrol at N826 per litre, offering resellers a good margin advantage.

Experts say these price movements come despite Dangote Refinery’s increased production capacity and recent refining gains.

They say these developments show a shift in price leadership, with private and independent operators overtaking the Dangote network.

Dangote Refinery to import five million barrels

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Refinery will continue its crude oil imports, with reports saying that it has already secured five million barrels of US WTI scheduled for July this year.

The mega 650,000 bpd capacity facility is set to import about 161,000 barrels per day of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), Reuters quotes sources as saying, extending its buying spree after June supplies.

According to the report, the final totals for July are subject to change if the refinery makes more purchases.

