The convoy of Hon. Chris Emeka Azubogu, lawmaker representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Constituency in the House of Representatives, came under gun attack in Anambra State on Thursday.

The lawmaker’s driver was shot dead in the incident. Azuogbu, who joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, was not in the convoy when the assailants struck.

Ikechukwu Onyia, spokesperson of the lawmaker, confirmed the tragic incident.

Daily Trust gathered that gunmen stormed a funeral ceremony at Ukpo Nnewi South local government area and collected arms from security operatives before heading to Nnewi where they killed the driver.

There has been a high rate of violence in Anambra in the buildup to the November 6, 2021 governorship election.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, neither responded to calls nor replied a text message sent.

Source: Legit.ng