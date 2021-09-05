The governorship candidate of the All Progress Congress (APC) in Anambra, Andy Uba, has escaped death

Ekwulobia, Anambra - Senator Andy Uba, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the November 6 election in Anambra state, has escaped death by a whisker after an accidental discharge by a policeman missed him by a hair’s breadth.

The Punch reports that Uba was addressing a rally at the Ekwulobia Township Stadium in the Aguata local government area of the state on Friday, September 3, when the incident happened.

Legit.ng gathered that the gunshot which was just about a foot off the position of Uba shocked the crowd who turned out to receive the governorship candidate.

A stunned Uba was heard saying in confusion:

“My friend what is it? What is it?”

Sahara Reporters also reports that a cameraman close to the scene said the policeman who accidentally fired the shot was drunk as the smell of alcohol was oozing out of his mouth.

According to the report, another bystander said:

“I guess it was an accidental discharge. There was no threat whatsoever to warrant that shot. We thank God for his protection, this could have been a disaster.”

It was gathered that a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police who was at the occasion had taken up the matter to ensure proper disciplinary measures were given the erring cop.

Anambra state commissioner of police speaks on Andy Uba's gunshot escape

The commissioner of police in the state, Chris Owolabi, however, said he was awaiting an official report on the matter.

Uba, who continued with the rally despite the incident, told his supporters that he was in the governorship race to liberate the state from the shackles of underdevelopment.

He said:

“My first assignment is Enugu-Onitsha road. It is impassable. Work will begin on this road soonest. That is the essence of our party being at the centre.”

He urged his supporters to mobilise for the party’s victory at the poll, saying the power to win an election resides with the electorate.

APC’s governorship candidate in Anambra Andy Uba faces disqualification over alleged forgery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Abuja division of the Federal High Court was asked to disqualify SenatorAndy Uba over alleged forgery.

It was reported that the court is further asked to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to drop Uba's name from the list of eligible candidates for the polls.

The petitioner also asked the court to bar his political platform (APC) from fielding any other candidate for the election as his replacement, in the event of his disqualification.

