Davido Set to Perform at O2 Arena in 2022, Shares Good News Online
- Davido is set to make history yet again as he recently announced his second concert to be held at the 02 Arena in London in 2022
- The hitmaker shared the good news via his official Instagram account with his fans and followers
- He also informed his fans who will be attending the show to refer to him as Santa considering the surprises he has in store for them
Nigerian singer, David Adeleke who is popularly known by his stage name, Davido, had left fans pretty excited with his recent announcement on Instagram.
Selling out 02 Arena
The award-winner singer, in his latest post, revealed he would be performing at the popular 02 Arena in London come 2022.
Davido while breaking the news, also reflected on his 2019 performance at the Arena where he made history by selling out the 25,000 capacity hall.
Sharing the post, he captioned:
"Feels like just yesterday we made history. We’ve done it before… Now let’s do it again! Your boy back! LONDON you can call me Santa with the amount of surprises we got planned on this one 02 Return FULLY LOADED! Sign up now for early access to tickets! Link in my bio!!"
See post below:
Burna Boy's 02 Arena performance
Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy thrilled his fans with his grand entrance at his show in 02 Arena, London, by arriving in a spaceship.
In the video that was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial, the spaceship could be seen descending and "vomiting" the mega superstar after heralding his arrival with smoke.
Fans screamed in excitement as they beheld the spectacle. The talented artist stood on the stage after emerging from the spaceship.
New Bling
Davido has taken to social media with a fresh update for his fans and followers regarding the latest addition to his collection of expensive jewellery.
Recall that some weeks ago, the singer in an Instastory post had stated that he would be abandoning his love for diamond-encrusted watches, after a Plain Jane he bought went up in value and sold for more.
Well, true to his words, the singer’s latest purchase is a Patek Phillippe 5980 wristwatch in rose gold chronograph. The wristwatch reportedly sells for as high as $275,772 (N140,000 million).
Source: Legit.ng