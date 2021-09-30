Singer Davido seems to have abandoned his love for diamond-encrusted accessories as he splurged a fortune on a Patek Philippe rose gold wristwatch

Davido shared the news on his Instastory channel while noting that the wristwatch brand should add him to their list of clients

The singer’s jewellery dealer equally flooded Instagram with photos while giving a massive shoutout to the Nigerian music star

Singer Davido has taken to social media with a fresh update for his fans and followers regarding the latest addition to his collection of expensive jewellery.

Recall that some weeks ago, the singer in an Instastory post had stated that he would be abandoning his love for diamond-encrusted watches, after a Plain Jane he bought went up in value and sold for more.

Davido splurges on Patek Philippe wristwatch reportedly worth N140m. Photo: @bennydajeweler

Source: Instagram

Well, true to his words, the singer’s latest purchase is a Patek Phillippe 5980 wristwatch in rose gold chronograph. The wristwatch reportedly sells for as high as $275,772 (N140,000 million).

Like some of his previous high-end purchases, the singer paid a visit to his trusted jewellery dealer in New York, Benny Da Jeweller.

An excited Davido flooded his Instastory channel with photos and videos, and in one of the captions, he tagged the wristwatch brand while urging them to add him to their list.

Similarly, the jewellery dealer flooded his Instagram page with pictures of Davido while heaping accolades on the Nigerian star for his patronage.

Social media users react

Davido's latest purchase got people hailing the music superstar. Read some comments sighted below:

hayce30bg said:

"Davido the biggest Artiste in Africa."

kaylanky_official said:

"Obo ... jewelry no dey tire am."

em.tee.__ said:

"African money never runs out!!"

don_dohtun said:

"30BG get levels."

salah_ricch30bg said:

"Doings Get Level."

Source: Legit