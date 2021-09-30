Thursday, September 30 marks the eve of Nigeria's 61st Independence Day celebration, and schools across the country had her pupils representing their cultures in different beautiful and colourful attires.

This year witnessed several kids rocking traditional looks ranging from Igbo, Tiv, Hausa, Yoruba, and Benin cultures of Nigeria.

Celebrity kids rock traditional looks. Photo credit: Lola Omotayo Okoye, Osas Ighodaro

Source: Instagram

As is the case with many proud parents, some Nigerian celebrities took to social media to share adorable photos.

In this article, Legit.ng compiles a list of celebrity kids in their lovely looks.

Check them out below:

1. Peter Okoye's kids

Cameron and Aliona dressed in matching ankara with Aliona rocking a lovely asoke across her shoulder and as a headpiece as well.

2. Little fashionistas, Olianna, and Olivia, with their siblings

The adorable kids dressed in Igala, Tiv, and other cultural attires.

3. Laura Ikeji's son

Brand influencer, Laura Ikeji's son, Rok, was a Bini chief in his adorable ensemble.

4. Timi Dakolo's kids

The singer's kids dressed in Hausa, Delta and Yoruba attires.

5. Osas Ighodaro's daughter

The actress' adorable daughter was a Yoruba princess in pink.

6. CEO Luminee's daughter

The designer's daughter glowed in an all-white look for Independence fashion day.

