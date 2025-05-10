Editor's note: In this article, strategic policy futurist Emmanuel Ezeoka critiques Africa’s outdated education system, stressing the urgent need for a radical shift to avoid mass unemployment and equip youth with the skills necessary for a rapidly changing environment.

French President Emmanuel Macron's recent assertion that Africa "is not yet ready to manage its own affairs" and his warning that a French withdrawal could halt African progress have ignited fierce debate. While many have condemned his remarks as neo-colonial and dismissive of African agency, the uncomfortable reality is that Macron's claim resonates uncomfortably with the crisis in African classrooms. But Macron is wrong to suggest that Africa's future depends on perpetual foreign aid. The real emergency is not about Macron's presence or absence; it's about whether Africa can urgently reinvent its own systems to survive the unfolding age of automation and disruption. Nowhere is this more urgent than in our schools because Africa’s educational system remains colonial in design, obsolete in content, and catastrophic in outcome.

The assembly line of irrelevance: A generation being automated into oblivion

Africa’s 600 million youths are racing against time. The world is sprinting toward a new age - the Age of Abundance, where AI, robotics, and decentralized systems rewrite the rules of survival. Yet, our schools remain factories—relics of a colonial-industrial complex designed to produce clerks, not innovators; cogs in a machine, not system thinkers. Here’s the brutal truth: 78% of African graduates are unemployable in a tech-driven economy (I dare say 90%), and by 2030, 85% of clerical jobs will vanish. This isn’t a prediction—it’s an extinction event. Ask yourself:

Why are we training children for jobs that will no longer exist? Why do African schools punish curiosity while rewarding conformity to obsolescence?

How education in Africa became a weapon of mass unemployment

Let’s speak plainly. Africa’s educational system was built on two toxic pillars: colonial interests and industrial-era logic. African classrooms were never meant for personal and societal transformation. They were tools to erase identity, suppress critical thought, and funnel generations into "labour for income" extraction industries and bureaucracies, keeping people in jobs that automation is now making redundant. The curriculum? A “rigid, linear, and uniform” script under the assumption that everyone must labour to survive—"memorize names of past presidents", conform to the weight of irrelevance, and repeat tasks.

But the factory gates are closing! Machines now plant crops, process data, and manage logistics with ruthless efficiency, and retail outlets now operate on self-checkout systems with no need for cashiers. Automated factory robots don't need breaks; AI doesn't go on strike, and machines already outperform humans in tasks involving speed, precision, and repetition. Yet, African schools still chain students to desks, drilling in 19th-century logic for a 21st-century apocalypse. This educational system is a blueprint for obsolescence in the modern world. This is the dark truth from Macron. The system isn’t broken—it’s a death sentence.

The existential threat: Your child will be obsolete by 25

The crisis is existential. Remember, automation isn’t coming—it’s already here. AI accountants are streamlining financial tasks, robot surgeons are transforming healthcare, 3D printing is changing manufacturing, and autonomous drones are revolutionizing engineering and construction projects. What happens to the millions studying law, accounting, or engineering? Degrees are decaying. A university certificate today will now be like a floppy disk in the cloud era—outdated before it’s printed. Survival demands a civilizational shift. The World Economic Forum warns that 50% of workers will need reskilling by 2025. But our schools? They’re stuck in 1925. This is the “scarcity-based model” that needs to collapse under the weight of irrelevance: a system that treats humans as expendable cogs, not social architects or system builders.

It’s time to ask: What is education’s true purpose? Why does it exist, and who does it serve? A linear path from childhood to employability? Or a lifelong unfolding of human potential; fluid not rigid, self-directed not dictated, guided not instructed, and deeply integrated with the realities of everyday life, not isolated from them.

Education as a lifeline, not a gamble

The “civilizational transition” demands radical reinvention. The future belongs to nations that abandon “industrial-era models” and embrace decentralised knowledge ecosystems, where learning will become a platform for personal and societal transformation, to awaken creators, regenerative thinkers, and ethical leaders, where education will be defined by the ability of individuals and communities to direct their own intellectual, creative, and aspirational growth. This will manifest through guided, personalised learning pathways that adapt not just to cognitive needs, but to emotional states, cultural contexts, and ethical aspirations.

The rigid classroom hierarchies of the past should dissolve into holistic fluid mentor-apprentice relationships, peer-to-peer knowledge exchanges, and immersive experimental discoveries. What about accreditations? Diplomas and degrees should evolve into decentralized community-validated proof of mastery. Learners should demonstrate competence not through standardised tests, but through real-world contributions. Reputation should be built on verifiable impact, not institutional branding. This transformation should not merely be pedagogical but civilisational!

The girl who hacked the system

Meet "Imaginary Ngozi". At 10, she was chained to a desk in a crumbling classroom, reciting "States and Capitals" from a tattered textbook. At 12, she enrolled with an intentionally purpose-driven “decentralized knowledge network”—an Enugu Innovation Collective. At 14, she’s coding in Python. At 15, she’s designing AI tools to optimize Monrovia's traffic, mentored by engineers in Accra and San Francisco. At 20, she’s a “solution architect”—her portfolio of climate-resilient infrastructure projects earns global contracts, not a dusty diploma. Ngozi isn’t your everyday student. She’s a prototype of human relevance in the machine age. Her education isn’t about jobs—it’s about mastery, agency, and creating value no algorithm can replicate.

The hard questions we’ve buried (and must now answer)

Why do we accept a system that prioritizes compliance over ingenuity? How many generations do we need to sacrifice in order to preserve colonial-industrial relics? What good is a degree when graduates can’t think critically and build systems, collaborate and solve complex problems, or become useless to society? Will we let Africa’s youth perish as exponential technologies outpace them, or arm them to lead the revolution? The answers demand courage.

To government officials: Tear down ministries clinging to irrelevant textbooks and build intentional, interconnected, purpose-driven “decentralized knowledge networks”—online platforms, innovation hubs, and micro-schools where tomorrow skills > syllabi.

To teachers: Stop lecturing. Start guiding and curating “ethical reasoning, complex problem-solving, and collaboration in uncertainty.”

To parents: Demand more than certificates. Demand purpose!

The final warning: Adapt or disappear

This isn’t about “reforming” education. No! It’s about survival. The old model is a burning house. Every day we delay, another million minds are trapped inside. Africa’s choice is binary:

Extinction: Cling to colonial-industrial logic, churning out graduates destined for the scrapheap of automation. For instance, according to reports, over 1.8 million Nigerians graduate each year from higher education, yet over 70% face unemployment. Evolution: Unleash a “self-directed learning revolution” where every child becomes a co-designer of their future. For instance, according to reports, Peer-to-peer learning hubs deliver 300% better job placement.

The unfolding "age" forgives no bystanders. The machines won’t wait. The question isn’t if Africa will change— It's whether we'll have survivors or victors when the dust settles. It’s about the courage to lead the charge before the window slams shut.

Emmanuel Ezeoka is an entrepreneur and strategic policy futurist focused on systemic transformation, particularly through the Global Africa Agenda. With deep experience in international development, technology, infrastructure and future city design, Ezeoka leads the charge for a private-sector-driven transformation for the development of holistic, empowered ecosystems. Committed to global development equity, he writes from Abuja, Nigeria. Contact: ezeokaemmanuel@gmail.com

