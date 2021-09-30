Ashanti is planning to re-release her award-winning debut album because she now owns the masters to the project

According to news reports, the US singer is going to re-record the album released in 2002 so she can drop it under her own record label

The songstress and songwriter's first album had chart-topping tracks such as Foolish, Baby and Happy

Ashanti is going back to the studio to re-record her self-titled debut album, Ashanti. The US singer now owns the masters of the Grammy-winning album and wants to drop it under her own record label.

Ashanti will record and release her first album again because she now owns the masters. Image: @ashanti

Source: UGC

The CEO of Written Entertainment released her first album nearly 20 years ago and is now on a mission to redo the project and release it for the second time.

According to those in the know, Ashanti will now have full control of the album and will get a lion's share of the money the re-recorded project will make.

Ashanti dropped the project back in April 2002. The album featured hit singles such as Baby, Happy and Foolish.

What her fans are saying

The songstress' good news was revealed on social media by Rap Up. Ashanti's fans took to the publication's comment section on social media to share their thoughts on the singer's plans. Check out some of their comments below:

@supavibee asked:

"Why would she have to re-record if she owns her masters??"

@Paynen_Sahrow commented:

"For those asking: She is going to redo it so she can re-release it independently meaning that any money made off the project, she'll see a lot more of."

@hiphop10_ wrote:

"Ashanti you are a queen, a goddess, we need new music from you @ashanti."

@ThatsMyTunePod said:

"Amazing news!! I love how @ashanti is still thriving and looking fantastic. Go sis!!!"

@blondekneestan commented:

"And we’ll be streaming."

@jbrinks12 added:

"I love it when a woman prospers."

Source: Legit.ng